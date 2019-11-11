Play

Seals-Jones (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After failing to practice at all last week in advance of Sunday's DNP, Seals-Jones would have practiced in some capacity Monday if the Browns had held a session. It remains to be seen if he'll maintain that standing or upgrade to "full" as the week goes on, but he seems the be trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

