Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Gets 'limited' tag Monday
Seals-Jones (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
After failing to practice at all last week in advance of Sunday's DNP, Seals-Jones would have practiced in some capacity Monday if the Browns had held a session. It remains to be seen if he'll maintain that standing or upgrade to "full" as the week goes on, but he seems the be trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Steelers.
More News
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Not suiting up Week 10•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Game-day call•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: No practice Friday•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Misses another practice•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Day-to-day with knee issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...