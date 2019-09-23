Seals-Jones caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams in Week 3.

Seals-Jones is one of the possible beneficiaries of tight end David Njoku's wrist injury, but he played just six snaps against the Rams. Demetrius Harris was the clear winner in terms of playing time (65 of 72 snaps), and he scored the Browns' lone touchdown. However, Seals-Jones offers the most upside as a receiver at tight end as evidenced by him being targeted twice in just six plays.