Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Gets slight bump in playing time
Seals-Jones caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams in Week 3.
Seals-Jones is one of the possible beneficiaries of tight end David Njoku's wrist injury, but he played just six snaps against the Rams. Demetrius Harris was the clear winner in terms of playing time (65 of 72 snaps), and he scored the Browns' lone touchdown. However, Seals-Jones offers the most upside as a receiver at tight end as evidenced by him being targeted twice in just six plays.
More News
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Increased role on tap•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Hitting sidelines Week 1•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Headed to Cleveland•
-
Ricky Seals-Jones: Cut by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Mixed bag in exhibition finale•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Unofficially third-stringer•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...