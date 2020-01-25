Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Has career-high TDs
Seals-Jones had 14 receptions for 229 yards and four touchdowns over 14 games in 2019.
Seals-Jones had a nose for the end zone, posting a career-high four touchdowns on just 22 targets. He was not on the radar to start the season, but David Njoku's injury opened the door for Cleveland's other tight ends. While Seals-Jones received red-zone targets, he wasn't on the field all that much outside of those situations -- he played no more than 32 percent of the offensive snaps 12 of his 14 games played. The 24-year-old enters the offseason as a restricted free agent and could benefit if the Browns opt to bring him back. New head coach Kevin Stefanski often deployed multiple tight ends while with the Vikings, according to Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. For the Browns, a team that did not target its third wideouts much beyond Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, Stefanski could rely more on tight ends in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...