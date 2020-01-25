Seals-Jones had 14 receptions for 229 yards and four touchdowns over 14 games in 2019.

Seals-Jones had a nose for the end zone, posting a career-high four touchdowns on just 22 targets. He was not on the radar to start the season, but David Njoku's injury opened the door for Cleveland's other tight ends. While Seals-Jones received red-zone targets, he wasn't on the field all that much outside of those situations -- he played no more than 32 percent of the offensive snaps 12 of his 14 games played. The 24-year-old enters the offseason as a restricted free agent and could benefit if the Browns opt to bring him back. New head coach Kevin Stefanski often deployed multiple tight ends while with the Vikings, according to Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. For the Browns, a team that did not target its third wideouts much beyond Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, Stefanski could rely more on tight ends in 2020.