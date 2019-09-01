Seals-Jones was claimed by the Browns on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Seals-Jones showed promise over his two season with the Cardinals in 2017 and 2018. Last year he recorded 34 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown. Now with the Browns he'll figure to backup David Njoku.

