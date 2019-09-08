Seals-Jones (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Titans.

Seals-Jones was unable to make the Cardinals' 53-man roster after the preseason, but the Browns gave him another chance by claiming the tight end off waivers. With the decision to hold him out Week 1, it's clear he'll need some time to acclimate to a new system and may even need an injury to David Njoku or Demetrius Harris to make an impact in 2019.

