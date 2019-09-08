Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Hitting sidelines Week 1
Seals-Jones (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Titans.
Seals-Jones was unable to make the Cardinals' 53-man roster after the preseason, but the Browns gave him another chance by claiming the tight end off waivers. With the decision to hold him out Week 1, it's clear he'll need some time to acclimate to a new system and may even need an injury to David Njoku or Demetrius Harris to make an impact in 2019.
More News
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Headed to Cleveland•
-
Ricky Seals-Jones: Cut by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Mixed bag in exhibition finale•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Unofficially third-stringer•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Back after brief absence•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Available during offseason workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...