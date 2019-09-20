Seals-Jones is in line for an elevated role after the Browns placed Njoku (wrist) on injured reserve, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Seals-Jones was inactive in the regular-season opener and managed to play just three offensive snaps after Njoku's departure Monday. No matter, Seals-Jones possesses the best ability as a pass catcher among the remaining tight ends on the 53-man roster (also, Demetrius Harris and Pharaoh Brown). In 25 appearances with the Cardinals in 2017 and 2018, Seals-Jones averaged 11.8 YPC and scored four touchdowns on 46 targets.