Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Lays claim to top tight end spot
Seals-Jones caught all three of his targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-25 win over Baltimore.
Seals-Jones scored from nine yards out in the first quarter and added a 59-yard chunk gain in the third. The athletic tight end should continue to earn a larger share of targets at the position with David Njoku (wrist) out until at least Week 12, and Seals-Jones could climb another rung on the passing priority ladder if wide receiver Jarvis Landry (concussion) -- who exited this one in the second half -- is unable to suit up against the 49ers in Week 5.
