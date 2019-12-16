Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Leaves with shoulder injury
Seals-Jones was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a shoulder injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Seals-Jones was in line for increased duties with David Njoku serving as a healthy scratch, and he executed against his former team, hauling in three passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns. The 24-year-old Seals-Jones' fantasy value the rest of the season relies on his health and whether Njoku returns to the lineup.
