Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Likely game-time call
Coach Freddie Kitchens revealed Tuesday morning that Seals-Jones (knee) will likely be a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt versus the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Seals-Jones was unable to suit up in Week 10 after suffering a knee injury in Week 9 and will be deemed a game-time call for a second straight contest. The third-year tight end has hauled in just nine passes for 155 yards and two scores through seven appearances, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the passing attack. Demetrius Harris would presumably handle the first-team offense duties should Seals-Jones sit out again.
