Seals-Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Steelers.

Seals-Jones, who was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through after being limited at practice earlier this week, profiles as a game-time decision for Thursday's contest. If he ends up limited or made inactive, Demetrius Harris would continue to see added tight end snaps for the Browns in Week 11, with Stephen Carlson and Pharaoh Brown also in the mix.

