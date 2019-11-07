Seals-Jones (knee) missed practice again Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Unless Seals-Jones is able to get back on the practice field Friday, it looks like Demetrius Harris will likely head the Browns' tight end corps Sunday against the Bills, with Stephen Carlson also in the mix. Additionally, it's possible that Pharaoh Brown (concussion) will be available this weekend, given that he returned to practice Thursday.

