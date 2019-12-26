Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Missing at practice
Seals-Jones (illness) wasn't present on the field for Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns listed Seals-Jones as a non-participant on their initial practice report released Wednesday, and the tight end looks poised to maintain that listing for a second straight day. If Seals-Jones is return to practice Friday and put in a full workout, he'll stand a good chance at avoiding a designation heading into Sunday's season finale versus the Bengals.
