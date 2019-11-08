Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: No practice Friday
Seals-Jones (knee) did not take part in Friday's practice, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.
Seals-Jones has not practiced all week, so his chances of playing in Week 10 are not promising. The Browns will reveal Seals-Jones' official status for Sunday's game against the Bills when they release their final injury report of the week.
More News
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Misses another practice•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Day-to-day with knee issue•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Position leader in snaps•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Finds paydirt in loss•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Quiet night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news: Samuels a must-start?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Mike Gesicki, Jonnu Smith and Vance McDonald are among the highlight options in Jamey Eisenberg's...