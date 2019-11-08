Play

Seals-Jones (knee) did not take part in Friday's practice, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.

Seals-Jones has not practiced all week, so his chances of playing in Week 10 are not promising. The Browns will reveal Seals-Jones' official status for Sunday's game against the Bills when they release their final injury report of the week.

