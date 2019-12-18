Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Not bothered by shoulder
Seals-Jones (shoulder) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After leaving this past Sunday's loss to the Cardinals with a shoulder injury, Seals-Jones is feeling no ill effects just a few days later. The 24-year-old tight end performed well against his former team, recording three receptions, 29 yards and two touchdowns. However, he did benefit from David Njoku serving as a healthy scratch, and it's unsettled whether Njoku will suit up in Week 16 against the Ravens. Regardless, Seals-Jones isn't a dependable fantasy play, as he's finished with fewer than 20 defensive snaps in five straight games, and the Ravens' defense doesn't give up much to tight ends.
