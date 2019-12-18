Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Not on Wednesday's injury report
Seals-Jones was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Seals-Jones scored two touchdowns in last week's win over the Cardinals but was forced to leave early due to a shoulder injury. Fortunately, he's not on Cleveland's injury report Wednesday, so we can safely assume Seals-Jones will play Week 16 and will be looking to build off his best outing of the 2019 season.
More News
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Not bothered by shoulder•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: One catch in win•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Targeted once in win•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Plays 11 snaps in win•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Back in action Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...