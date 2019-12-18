Play

Seals-Jones was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Seals-Jones scored two touchdowns in last week's win over the Cardinals but was forced to leave early due to a shoulder injury. Fortunately, he's not on Cleveland's injury report Wednesday, so we can safely assume Seals-Jones will play Week 16 and will be looking to build off his best outing of the 2019 season.

