Seals-Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Bills, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

Seals-Jones was seen testing his knee in pregame warmups with various zig-zagging and shuffling movements under the eye of the training staff, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. However, a consensus on Seals-Jones' lack of readiness must have been reached, as he'll miss Sunday's contest. In his stead, Demetrius Harris and Pharaoh Brown will handle tight end duties for Cleveland.

