Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: One catch in win
Seals-Jones caught is lone target for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals in Week 14.
Cleveland's tight end grouping had a shakeup Sunday, as David Njoku returned from a wrist injury and Demetrius Harris was made inactive. Seals-Jones brought up the rear in terms of snaps (11), and the target was just his fourth in the last seven games. Over the course of the next few games, Njoku is expected to become the primary tight end while Seals-Jones and Stephen Carlson serve in backup roles.
