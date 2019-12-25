Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Out sick
Seals-Jones (illness) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns didn't actually practice, but if they did, Seals-Jones was the only one the team thought would've been held out. However, a return to the field Thursday or Friday could be all he needs to get the green light to play Sunday against Cincinnati.
