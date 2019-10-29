Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Position leader in snaps
Seals-Jones was untargeted over 31 snaps in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 8.
Seals-Jones was the position leader in snaps, followed by Pharaoh Brown (29) and Demetrius Harris (13) for the second straight week. He's blipped on the radar a couple of times this season, most recently catching three passes on six targets with a 31-yard touchdown in Week 6. He also had an 82-yard game with a score in Week 4's romp over the Ravens. The Browns don't have a tight end in the top 50 of receptions, but a Cleveland tight end has accounted for five of quarterback Baker Mayfield's six touchdowns. At some point, David Njoku (wrist) could return to dominate the position, but that won't happen until Week 12 at the earliest.
