Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Questionable for Week 10
Seals-Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Seals-Jones didn't practice this week, so his chances of playing this weekend don't look great, but the Browns have at least left open the possibility that he could be made active for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Seals-Jones ends up missing the contest, Demetrius Harris would be in line to the Browns' Week 10 tight-end corps, with Stephen Carlson and Pharaoh Brown also in the mix.
