The Browns list Seals-Jones (illness) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The illness resulted in Seals-Jones being listed as a non-participant on the Browns' first two practice reports of Week 17, but his ability to return to work Friday in a limited fashion suggests he's at least feeling a little better as Sunday approaches. Assuming Seals-Jones gets the green light to play, he should remain part of a three-man committee at tight end that includes Stephen Carlson and Demetrius Harris. Week 1 starter David Njoku has seemingly fallen out of favor, as he's been a healthy inactive for both of the past two games.