Seals-Jones was targeted once during Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers in Week 5.

After gaining 82 yards and scoring a touchdown last week, Seals-Jones fell back to earth in this lopsided loss to San Francisco. He wasn't the only with a quiet night as the Browns' offense sputtered while quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a 13.4 quarterback rating. Demetrius Harris (27 snaps) was once again the playing time leader at tight end followed by Pharaoh Brown (19) then Seals-Jones (15).