Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Two targets in loss
Seals-Jones caught one of two targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16.
Seals-Jones left last week's game with a shoulder injury but was available to practice all week and started Sunday's contest. With David Njoku inactive for a second straight week, there was an opportunity for Seals-Jones, who had the second-longest catch for the Browns. Seals-Jones also was the target on a failed two-point conversion attempt when the Browns closed within striking distance in the fourth quarter. He ended up with 19 offensive snaps, the sixth straight week he's received fewer than 20. Without Njoku, Seals-Jones is the biggest receiving threat of the position group (four TDs, 16.4 YPR) but too inconsistent to trust.
