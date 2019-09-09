Gathers was reinstated from his one-game suspension on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Gathers was forced to sit out the season opener due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, but he's ready to join the Browns for Week 2. The 25-year-old's return means there's five available tight ends currently on the 53-man roster.

