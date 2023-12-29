Patterson converted his lone field-goal attempt and four of five extra-point kicks in Thursday's 37-20 win over the Jets in Week 17.

The Browns signed Patterson to the practice squad earlier in the week with the intent for him to fill in for Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). Cleveland clinched a spot in the postseason with the win and may not want to rush Hopkins, who not only stabilized a shaky kicking game but also was critical in several wins. Patterson's lone field goal was a 33-yarder that made it a three-score game late in the fourth quarter.