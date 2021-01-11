Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Jackson (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Jackson made his first career start in Sunday's wild-card win over the Steelers, but he ended up leaving after playing just 77 of 90 snaps on offense. It appears the injury is minor, although he'll be closely monitored through the practice week. Even if he's able to shake the injury, both Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson have a good chance to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's AFC divisional round matchup against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Browns' Robert Jackson: Draws first career start•
-
Browns' Robert Jackson: Elevates to 53-man roster•
-
Browns' Robert Jackson: Fine following injury scare•
-
Browns' Robert Jackson: Suffers finger injury•
-
Browns' Robert Jackson: Called up from practice squad•
-
Robert Jackson: Signs with practice squad•