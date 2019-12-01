Play

Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's unclear how Jackson picked up the injury, but he was forced to exit the game in the first quarter. As long as Jackson is sidelined, look for Tavierre Thomas to likely see a bump up in depth cornerback snaps.

