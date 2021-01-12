Jackson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Jackson was simply day-to-day, but now he'll be unavailable until the Super Bowl. The second-year cornerback out of UNLV made his first career start in the wild-card win over the Steelers, but he was simply going to be depth for the rest of playoffs as long as Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list as planned.
