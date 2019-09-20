Play

The Browns signed Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad Friday, Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com reports.

Jackson's spot on the 53-man roster comes following Elijah McGuire being waived. The UNLV product spent the first two weeks of the season on Cleveland's practice squad and now projects to contribute on special teams.

