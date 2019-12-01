Play

Jackson (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jackson was forced to leave the game in the first quarter, and as evidenced by this news, will be missing more time. With the depth cornerback sidelined, look for Tavierre Thomas to likely see a bump up in depth cornerback snaps. It's possible, but not guaranteed that the team will have an update on Jackson's status postgame or in the coming days.

