McCray was promoted to the Browns' 53-man roster Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

McCray joined Cleveland's practice squad in late November and now makes his way to the active roster. The 23-year-old provides additional depth at linebacker for the Browns and will likely see time on special teams.

