Streater signed a contract with the Browns on Monday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The addition of Streater replenishes the Browns' depth at receiver after the team traded away Josh Gordon (hamstring) earlier in the day. Most recently with the Bills, Streater is now on to his fourth team in as many years and will provide Cleveland with a valuable veteran presence in an otherwise youthful position group. It's unclear how he'll fit into the offensive picture, though Streater's potential production would more likely come at the expense of Rashard Higgins or Antonio Callaway than Jarvis Landry.

