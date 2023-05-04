McLeod has agreed to terms with the Browns, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.
McLeod spent the 2022 season with the Colts, where he posted career highs with 96 tackles and eight passes defended. Per Trotter, the 32-year-old projects to fill a key backup role in the Browns secondary behind expected starting safeties Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill. McLeod, who has the versatility to play either strong or free safety, previously played under new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz while the two were in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Colts' Rodney McLeod: Posts career highs in 2022•
-
Colts' Rodney McLeod: Moves into starting role•
-
Colts' Rodney McLeod: Mostly limited to special teams•
-
Colts' Rodney McLeod: All set for training camp•
-
Colts' Rodney McLeod: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Colts' Rodney McLeod: Headed to Indianapolis•