McLeod racked up 39 tackles (28 solo), five passes defensed, one defensive touchdown and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season appearances with the Browns in 2024.
McLeod saw increased playing time during the 2024 campaign due to injuries elsewhere in Cleveland's secondary, but the 34-year-old veteran looked definitively more comfortable in a rotational role. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but a reunion with the Browns may not be out of the question.
