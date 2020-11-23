Harrison suffered a bone bruse on his knee during Sunday's win over the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison left in the first quarter and couldn't finish Sunday's game against the Eagles, but an MRI revealed that he didn't suffer any serious damage. The Browns have declared him day-to-day, and we'll have a better idea of his status when the practice week commences Wednesday. If the 23-year-old safety is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Karl Joseph is expected to start in his place.