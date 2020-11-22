Harrison (knee) is back in the game Sunday against the Eagles, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Harrison suffered a knee injury and was labeled questionable to return during the first quarter, but he was back on the field relatively quickly. The 23-year-old should work in his every-down role now that he's back.
More News
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Won't return Sunday•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Picks up knee injury•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Continues strong play•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Records double-digit stops•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Team-high nine tackles in return•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Clears concussion protocol•