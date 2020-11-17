Harrison recorded six tackles, a team-high three quarterback pressures and allowed two catches for six yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over Houston, Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Harrison, who was acquired early in the season from Jacksonville, has moved into a starting spot at safety and provided stability on the back end. ProFootball Focus graded him at unit-best 77.6 for the game.
