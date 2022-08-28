Harrison sat out Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears due to a hamstring injury, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Harrison missed a practice earlier this week due to the issue, so the Browns took the prudent measure of holding him back from the game. When healthy, he's expected to serve as a top backup at safety to Grant Delpit (hip) and John Johnson.
