Harrison was designated for return from IR on Wednesday.
Harrison is still on IR for now but will be allowed to practice with the Browns, who can put him back on the active roster any time in the next three weeks. He was initially given a 4-6 week return timetable after hurting his shoulder in Week 12, so it's possible he returns to game action as soon as Sunday against the Jets, which would mark four weeks since the injury occurred.
