Harrison has a concussion, Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the diagnosis during his post-game conference call with the media. Harrison had a 47-yard interception return in Sunday's win over the Colts before being forced to leave the game. The injury leaves the Browns thin at safety, where Harrison had been filling in for the injured Karl Joseph (hamstring).
