Harrison will undergo an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Harrison had an MRI on his knee earlier this week and was determined to have a bone bruise, an injury he was able to play through Sunday. However, the third-year safety picked up a shoulder injury early in the first quarter against the Jaguars and didn't return. There should be clarification on the nature and severity of his injury following additional testing.