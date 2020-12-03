Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Harrison won't require surgery on his injured shoulder, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Harrison was initially handed a 4-to-6 week timeline after hurting his shoulder in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. The early end of that timetable would allow Harrison to return in Week 16, while the late end would put him on track for the first round of playoffs, something which is very much in play for Cleveland this year. Until Harrison returns from IR, Karl Joseph is expected to start at strong safety.