Harrison is ready for a larger snap count this week against the Chiefs, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports
Harrison had a false positive test for COVID-19 last week and missed a day of practice and a walkthrough before being activated in time for the playoff win over the Steelers. However, he played just 11 snaps. Harrison has been the Browns' best safety when healthy.
More News
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Activated from COVID list•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Shifts to COVID list•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Activated from IR•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Designated for return•
-
Browns' Ronnie Harrison: Not expected to require surgery•