Harrison is ready for an increased role if Karl Joseph (hamstring) is unable to play Sunday against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harrison, who played a season-high 11 snaps last week against Dallas, has been used sparingly since the Browns acquired him from Jacksonville a month ago, but defensive coordinator Joe Woods feels he's prepared if needed. "He's getting better. He's understanding defenses more and more each week, and we are going to really try to get him some more reps in this game and continue to do that throughout the season," said Woods. The Browns could use improvement at safety where starters Joseph (49.4) and Andrew Sendejo (46.9) are below the average defensive grade for safeties (58.3) per Pro Football Focus.