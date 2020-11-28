Harrison (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Harrison underwent an MRI earlier in the week that revealed a bone bruise. He started the week with back-to-back limited practices as a result but upgraded to full speed Friday. In turn, The 23-year-old will start at strong safety against the Jaguars, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Jacksonville's offense will have Mike Glennon under center and DJ Chark (ribs) on the sidelines.