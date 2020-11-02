Harrison made a team-high 10 tackles and had one pass defensed in Sunday's 16-6 loss to Las Vegas.
It's never a good sign when a safety leads a team in tackles, particularly on a day when the opposing quarterback completed just 15 passes. Harrison wasn't stopping receivers after a catch; he was bringing down running backs that made it through the first two levels of the defense. Harrison has recorded 19 tackles the last two weeks and emerged as the team's best safety since taking over for Karl Joseph.
