Harrison was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Cleveland did get Andrew Sendejo back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but now Harrison is facing a game absence heading into Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Steelers. Based on league protocols, the 23-year-old is going to be unavailable for the AFC North playoff tilt. Harrison will aim to gain clearance in time for next weekend, should the Browns be fortunate enough to move on. Karl Joseph and Sendejo, meanwhile, are slated in as Cleveland's starting safeties.