Harrison has exited Sunday's game against the Colts and is being evaluated for a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
If Harrison is placed in the five-step concussion protocol, he won't be able to return Sunday, or until he receives full medical clearance. Harrision had a pick-six before being forced out Sunday, in addition to two tackles and two defended passes.
