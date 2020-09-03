The Jaguars traded Harrison to the Browns on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2018 third-round pick started each of his 14 games last season, piling up 71 tackles (44 solo), nine pass defenses, two interceptions and two sacks while getting PFF's No. 65 grade among 83 qualified safeties. The Browns needed some help after rookie second-round pick Grant Delpit suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, while the Jaguars continue to swap veterans for draft picks -- in this case a 2021 fifth-rounder. Harrison will compete for snaps with Karl Joseph, Andrew Sendejo and Sheldrick Redwine, potentially offering IDP appeal if he eventually lands in a three-down role.
