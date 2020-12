Harrison (shoulder) will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury against the Jaguars, Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report reports.

Harrison came into Sunday's game with a bruised knee bone and within the first play of the game suffered a shoulder injury. The safety, who was placed on injured reserve, should hopefully return for the playoffs, but in the meantime, expect Karl Joseph to continue as a strong safety option for the Browns.